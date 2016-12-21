Milton Keynes Food Bank benefits from ‘Christmas Jumper Day’

Staff at a home builders got into the festive spirit at their new regional office in Milton Keynes, by donning Christmas jumpers and raising money for the local food bank.

The team at Bovis Homes’ new Northern Home Counties region raised around £100 for the Milton Keynes Food Bank, which relies entirely on donations from local organisations and individuals.

“As we’ve only just moved into our Milton Keynes office, we were really keen to support a local charity and help those who are in need, and things can be especially hard for those people during this time of year,” says regional marketing manager, Allison Cardoso.

Staff used the money raised to buy non-perishable food and toiletries, and dropped them off at the collection point in the reception area of The Pinnacle building on Midsummer Boulevard, where Bovis Homes’ Northern Home Counties region is now based.

“We’re hoping that this is the first of many charity fundraisers which we’ll hold at our new office – we’re already planning the next!” says Allison.