Milton Keynes Money Lifeline to host special fundraising evening

Despite the apparent wealth of Milton Keynes, over the past eight years the city has moved up 31 places on the list of the ‘most deprived’ local authorities in the country, with 21 areas inside Milton Keynes ranking amongst the 20% most deprived areas in England.

The proportion of children living below the poverty line in Milton Keynes is 1 in 5.*

Local charity, MK Money Lifeline aims to help those who are struggling with debt, offering free, confidential debt advice to individuals and families.

With a team of 12 volunteer highly-trained debt advisors, the Charity is able to help and support those in need, either over the phone, with a personal appointment or with a self-help pack, and they also offer local estate drop-in sessions across the city.

MK Money Lifeline needs to raise valuable funds to ensure its work both continues and expands across the city, and will be hosting a fundraising evening on Wednesday, November 1 at the recently opened Indian restaurant Urban Dhaba, where guests will not only enjoy delicious food but also learn about the charity’s valuable work across the city.

Sally Anderson, debt advisor, MK Money Lifeline, said: “Here in Milton Keynes there are so many people who are in need of our help and this valuable fundraising will go directly on frontline services to assist those struggling families. Debt is always a difficult and emotional topic, and people are often reluctant to admit they need help. MK Money Lifeline is not only somewhere to go in crisis, but a charity that proactively holds advisory drop-in sessions in vulnerable areas across the city.

“Our team work professionally, supportively and confidentially to help turn lives around and help people see there is a way out when sometimes all seems lost.”

Tickets are available from the MK Money Lifeline office at £20 per head. Call 0300 1235198 or 07786 913233 to book your tickets.

*MK Community Foundation Vital Signs Report 2016