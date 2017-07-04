New website launches for Milton Keynes Highways

A new website has been launched by MK Council’s Highways team in partnership with their highway service provider Ringway with up to date news, information and interactive tools.

The website www.mkhighways.co.uk provides clear, detailed information and photos of all the work being carried out in MK including redways, roads, streetlights and bridges.

It also allows the opportunity to report any issues, read the FAQs and provide feedback about the work.

All the latest updates from Ringway will be displayed on the website through their Twitter feed @ringway_mk

Details about the many eforthcoming projects including the ‘Super Redways’, improvements to roundabouts, A421 dualling, Fixing the Links in Bletchley and the V4 /Western Expansion Area crossing point consultations also figure.

The new website will be updated regularly and future innovations will be announced on the site.

An ‘MK Highways’ app is currently in development so that MK residents will be able to see any road works, diversions, closures and any road network alerts on their mobile phone. The app will be available to download in autumn 2017.