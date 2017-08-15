Peppa Pig will meet and greet fans at Woburn Safari Park this weekend

Looking for a way to entertain the kids this weekend? Woburn Safari Park might be the answer.

This Sunday (August 20) Peppa Pig will be popping in to Woburn’s Foot Safari. The popular character will be making personal appearances at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm at no extra cost to standard park admission.

By purchasing a Special Event ticket, guests can discover the magic of Woburn Safari Park and benefit from a free time slot to meet the nation’s favourite pig on the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark. Standard admission ticket holders can see her by joining a secondary queue on a first come, first served basis.

Children under the age of three can visit Woburn Safari Park for free.

A selection of fun keeper talks and demonstrations will also be taking place throughout the day in Woburn’s award-winning Animal Encounters walk-through area.

Whilst in the Foot Safari, explore new Himalayan Heights (which is now home to two adorable red pandas), new Cachorro Range (home to a pair of gorgeous bush dogs), Monkey Business, Sea Lion Cove (home to baby sea lion Gus), Australian Walkabout, Land of the Lemurs and The Dissscovery Zone.

Visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/events/see-peppa-pig-20th-august for more information