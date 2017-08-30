Show your superhero skills at Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes

Dig out your mask and cape and head to Gulliver’s Land this weekend for their superhero summer Finale.

On Saturday (September 2), you will be able to celebrate the conclusion of another magical summer season at Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes.

There will be spectacular events that both adults and children will love and the day will be packed full with superhero fun.

You will be able to take part in testing your superhero skills and compete in the Superhero Olympics, watch special themed shows and enter the fancy dress competition, there will be prizes for the best dressed superhero family!

Enjoy the impressive selection of rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Land, including the Crazy Crane where you can fly around like a true superhero. There are also theme park classics like rollercoasters and dodgems and a host of other unique rides and attractions - there’s so much to discover at Gulliver’s.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services said: “This is our chance to have one more big celebration before the summer comes to an end.

“I know it feels like only yesterday that everyone was breaking up for their summer holidays but Gulliver’s are here to make sure everyone has the chance to bring the summer to a close in style. It will be a wonderful event and we would like to invite you all down to Gulliver’s for another fantastic summer finale.”

It will also be the last chance for everyone to wave goodbye to The Smurfs who have been travelling around all three Gulliver’s parks all summer long.

Selected rides and attractions will be open until 8.30pm and there will also be an incredible fireworks display at approximately 9.00pm to bring the summer season to a close.

Gulliver’s visitors have the chance to upgrade their tickets to include the official NERF Zone, Splash Zone and SFEAR.

For more information visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk