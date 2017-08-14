Taxi driver from Milton Keynes jailed after dangerous driving leaves one with ‘life-changing’ injuries

A taxi driver has been jailed for two years for driving so dangerously that he left two people with serious injuries.

Abdulai Barrie, aged 35, was driving a passenger to Wolverton train station when he veered onto the opposite side of the road and collided with another car.

The driver of the car sustained “life-changing” injuries, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Barrie’s passenger, a 59-year-old man, suffered two broken wrists and a broken ankle.

The taxi driver pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced on the same day.

PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones: “Customers of taxi firms should feel safe... In this case it was clear the driver was not fully focused on the road.”