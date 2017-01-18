Council proposes 4.95% increase in council tax for Milton Keynes

MK Council is proposing to increase council tax by a whopping 4.95 per cent for the next two years, the Citizen can reveal.

The Labour-run council originally planned an increase 3.95 per cent this year in a bid to generate much-needed extra cash.

But this week the news got worse with councillors proposing an extra hike, meaning bills will rise by 4.95 per cent.

Some three per cent of this would go directly to the adult social care budget to help elderly , disabled and vulnerable people all over Milton Keynes.

Government cuts mean MK Council will have a £6m hole in its adult social care budget - even after the extra council tax is ploughed in.

The proposed 4.95 per cent rise would still leave the social care budget £2m short, said council leader Pete Marland.

Social care specialist councillor Nigel Long said: “There is a growing demand from an ageing population and growing numbers of disabled people in MK.”

Pete Marland has promised a full consultation.

“I will listen to residents as the government is asking them to fund the extra spending,” he said.