Don’t let your Bank Holiday medication lapse, warn Milton Keynes health bosses

City health bosses are reminding people who take regular medication to ensure they have enough in stock to last them through the May bank holiday weekend.

Anybody needing a repeat prescription should contact their GP surgery as soon as possible so prescriptions can be ready and they don’t risk leaving a gap in their treatment, says the NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)

Dr Nicola Smith, who is a city GP and Chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “Some simple preparations in advance of the bank holiday weekend can benefit patients and health services alike.

“Bank holidays are best spent with friends and family, and not worrying about whether or not you have the medication you need. By taking simple measures to keep healthy – such as keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet, and knowing what services are available to you if you do become ill.”

She added: “NHS services are subject to change over a bank holiday weekend. Patients are advised to check if pharmacies are open by telephone before making a journey. And remember to call 111, available 24/7 for medical advice if your illness is not life threatening.”

A full list of all pharmacy opening times across Milton Keynes is available on: http://www.miltonkeynesccg.nhs.uk/news/2017/may-bank-holiday-pharmacies/