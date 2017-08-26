Eight killed in M1 crash at Newport Pagnell - two men arrested

Eight people have died and four more taken to hospital after a crash on the M1 near Newport Pagnell in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The collision, which took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 14 at around 3:15am, involved two lorries and a minibus which were travelling in the same direction. It’s believed the minibus had travelled from the Nottingham area.

Two men, the drivers of the two lorries, have been arrested. A 31-year-old man from Worcestershire has been arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit. Also a 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving. They are both currently in custody.

The motorway was closed for several hours while police and emergency services cleared the scene, but reopened the carriageway shortly before 1pm.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of those involved in this morning’s collision, and we are currently working to locate and inform their next of kin.

“I would continue appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.”