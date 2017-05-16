Free MK50 events booklet gives no excuse to be bored in Milton Keynes this summer

The Summer MK50 What’s on Guide is now available and filled to the brim with events taking place to celebrate the city’s 50th birthday.

The new 18-page booklet gives details of all MK50 events taking place across the city from May to August.

There will be something happening every weekend in June and almost every weekend in July and August.

One of the most highly anticipated occasions is the Let’s Party Like it’s 1967 weekend. Between the June 23 and 25, MK50 parties will be popping up all over the city - including the Wolverton MK50 celebration on 25 June at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

Another one to get excited about is the largest historical re-enactment Milton Keynes has ever seen at the two-day Festival of History by Heritage MK.

For a different kind of trip down memory lane, you can visit Newport Pagnell for the 1940s vintage weekend, or celebrate MK’s more recent milestone with one of the greatest Rugby 7s festival, MKRuggerfest.

People wanting to get fitter for the warmer weather, can join the Redway Runners for their ‘Through the Decades’ series, or cycle 50km or 50 miles for the British Heart Foundation MK Bike Ride.

Meanwhile the British National Youth Circuit Championships will be taking place in Central MK as well as live BMX demonstrations. Red Bull will also be revving up a need for speed with their Red Bull Racing event at Middleton Hall with show cars, simulators and pit stop challenges.

On sunny days, people will be able to make the most of Milton Keynes’ green open spaces can’t be beaten. They can Join the Parks Trust for the MK Festival of Nature, enjoy the multicultural Art in the Park festival, or pack a picnic for the Park’s Trusts Proms in Campbell Park and Open Air Film Festival.

There will even be a Festival of Giants!

You can pick up a copy of the new What’s on Guide at Centre:MK, your local library, or download it online here: http://www.mk50.co.uk/upload/managerFile/New%20Folder(1)/MK_SummerGuide_DigitalFile%2