Governor Rob Davis disappears from Woodhill jail as latest death victim is named.

The latest inmate to die at Woodhill prison has been named as Jason Basalat.

An inquest into 52-year-old Mr Basalat’s death opened this week and was adjourned until next year.

The tragedy brings the sad toll up to nine people who have died at Woodhill over the past 12 months.

It coincides with governor Rob Davis mysteriously disappearing from the prison.

It is understood he has been seconded elsewhere and a female acting governor called Amanda Moffett is now in charge.

Mr Basalat’s death came after other grieving relatives launched a judicial review to demand urgent measures are put in place to prevent more deaths.

The Prisons Ombudsman and HM Inspector of Prisons have also complained about the abnormally high suicide rate at Woodhill.

Mr Davis became Woodhill governor in 2013. Since then there has been 17 suicides.

The Citizen called the prison this week to be told: “Mr Davis is no longer with us here”.