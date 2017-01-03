‘I’ll remove your man boobs’, offers Milton Keynes cosmetic surgeon

A city cosmetic surgeon is encouraging men in Milton Keynes to get their ‘man boobs’ removed.

Maisam Fazel is even holding a special open day at Blakelands Hospital for men to find out more about the procedure.

He said: “Many men are conscious of their chest and are unhappy to wear tight T-shirts or to remove their top when at the beach or pool. Often they don’t realise that surgical options are available to help improve this.”

Mr Fazel is also offering liposuction for men with flabby tums, as well as nipple correction, a mini tummy-tuck and arm lifts.

According to figures published by the British Association of Plastic Surgeons men only account for nine per cent of all cosmetic operations. However their numbers have nearly doubled over the past decade – from 2,440 procedures in 2005 to 4,614 in 2015.

“In the last few years we have seen a large increase​ in men wanting cosmetic surgery, partly reflecting a trend in society where men are more conscious of their appearance, but also reflecting greater awareness amongst men of surgical options available,” said Mr Fazel.

He is inviting both men and women to the clinic for a free ten minute consultation on Wednesday 25th January 2017 between 5pm and 7pm.

People wishing to attend should book need to book in advance online via www.blakelandshospital.co.uk/events or by calling 01908 334200.