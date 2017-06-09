Meet the handprint cow from Milton Keynes

A cow decorate with children’s handprints will take pride of place in offices at Great Linford.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) bought the cow as part of the city’s Herd about MK project.

The company, which has been a Milton Keynes employer for almost 20 years, supports the Children’s Trust, which helps youngsters with brain injuries.

They adorned the cow with handprints from the children and wrote their names on a roll of honour on the base of the cow.

“We are delighted to be a part of Herd About MK and thrilled to have our cow, fully decorated, at our offices in Linford Wood,” said Ashton West, CEO of MIB.