Meet the new Mayor of Milton Keynes, David Hopkins

The new mayor of Milton Keynes is veteran conservative councillor David Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins, whose daughter Vicky also sits on the council, has lived in the area all his life and has a local government career spanning almost 40 years.

He took over the Mayoral chains from outgoing Mayor Steve Coventry this week.

He led the tributes paid to Councillor Coventry and his Mayoress Liane Lacey, who have raised around £12,000 for their chosen Mayoral charity, the Redway School.

Redway helps children between the ages of two and 19 who have a wide range of learning difficulties, including complex medical conditions, severe learning problems and those with an autistic spectrum condition.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Hopkins also paid tribute to his wife Susan - who will join him as Mayoress for the year - for her support over the last year as Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, and during their 34 years of marriage.

He said: “My theme for the year will be Promoting MK. Now I sense that you may well feel, and indeed past mayors present will certainly feel, that Promoting MK is an intrinsic part of the role anyway.

“So it is, but since January we have rightly celebrated the first 50 years looking back on all that we have achieved and just how far we have come since 1967. The next few months will offer the chance to be looking ahead, building on what we have achieved and promoting this great Borough locally, nationally and internationally.”

His nominated charity for this year is Ride High, which is actively engaged in changing the lives of disadvantaged children by giving them the opportunity to ride horses, build their self- esteem and confidence and improve their future prospects.

Ride High charity works with more than 80 children every week.

Cllr Hopkins has lived in the area all of his life, and became a parish councillor on Wavendon Parish Council in 1979.

He first joined Milton Keynes in 1991 on the former borough council and has served in many different capacities and roles with local government in MK over the years.

A father of two, he is a keen cricketer and rugby fan, as well as MK Dons enthusiast.

In his outgoing speech, Steve Coventry said: “It has been a terrific year – I have met many amazing, decent, interesting people and this has been topped off by being Mayor of Milton Keynes during the ‘first half’ of the city’s 50 th birthday celebrations. The new Mayor will get to enjoy the ‘second half’!”

The new Mayor’s Civic Service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wavendon on Sunday, 2 July at 3pm.