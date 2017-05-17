Milton Keynes police renew plea for witnesses in horse attack case

Police have put out a renewed appeal for help in finding sick offenders who attacked a horse with a knife and a chisel.

Between 5pm and 8.15pm on Saturday 6 May the horse called Domino sustained a cracked skull and serious injuries to the head, shoulder and side of the body while in a paddock in Woughton-on-the-Green.

Since the incident, the rural policing team in Newport Pagnell have been carrying out a thorough and extensive investigation to establish the identity or identities of those responsible, say police,

Investigating officer Sergeant Andy Paulden, based at Newport Pagnell police station, said: “We are aware the community has been understandably concerned by the incident, and we are continuing to investigate to find the person(s) responsible.

“I would urge anyone who saw the attack, or happened to be in the area at the time, or believes they may know the identity of the offender, to contact me on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

“I am also making a specific appeal for anyone who was driving along the H7 Chaffron Way between the Fishermead and Oakgrove roundabouts between around 8pm and 8.30pm, on the night of the incident (6/5), particularly if you have dashcam footage, to make contact with us.

“I am still confident there may be others who have knowledge of the person(s) responsible, and I would implore anyone with such information to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been released under investigation.