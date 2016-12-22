Music producer launches Rave Aid to rent houses for the homeless in MK

A city music producer has pledged to help one of Milton Keynes favourite homeless men start the New Year in perfect harmony.

James Shiers is launching Rave Aid to raise enough cash to rent a house for rough sleeper Mark English.

And if that’s a success he’s vowed to do the same for other homeless people all over the city.

“We tend to see the homelessness problem as an overwhelming whole, but if we concentrate on each case singly and give hands-on help, then one by one, we can solve this problem” he said.

Mark, 48, has been sleeping outside the intu building for 18 months after his marriage broke down. There was no room for him at the Winter Night Shelter.

“He’s a great guy and everybody likes him. He doesn’t drink and he’d love to work again as a builder. All he needs is an address to get his life in order,” said James.

He is launching the first Rave Aid event on Boxing Day – a club night at Unit Nine in Old Wolverton.

James, whose music is regularly played on national radio, is also a DJ and is hoping well-known DJ Alex Ross will take to the decks on the night.

“We need to raise enough money to put down as a deposit on a rented flat or house for Mark. Then we need to furnish it,” he said.

“I’ve promised him that Rave Aid will raise enough to get him settled into a home of his own. He’s over the moon. He can’t wait to be able to wash, shave and look good so he can find a job as a builder again.”

“Once Mark is sorted, we will move on to party for the next homeless person who is in need of our help.”

Admission to the Boxing Day Rave Aid is £5.50. Tickets are on sale now from www.buytickets.at/21stcenturyanarchy.

The event cover five styles of music to appeal to all. There will be House, Garage, Classics, DnB and Jungle, says Mark.

You can donate as little as £1 to support Rave Aid at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RaveAidForTheHomeless