Police hunt man after incident in Newport Pagnell

Police are urging people to help trace a man allegedly touting for work in Newport Pagnell.

Ally Gillian, 24, is currently subject to a Protection of Harassment order, which prevents him from approaching individuals and residential properties asking for money for work or offering to complete work.

A woman in her 40s heard somebody try to open the door handle of her house on Ousebank Street, Newport Pagnell. She then spoke to a man at her rear gate who asked if she had any work.

The woman directed him towards a local business and the man then left on a bicycle. Nothing was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to Ally Gillian in connection with the incident. He is believed to frequent the Bancroft, Woolstone, Great Linford and Wolverton areas of Milton Keynes and uses a bicycle. He also has connections to Newport Pagnell and Birmingham.

He is described as white, slim, around 5ft 11ins, with short straight brown hair.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Baverstock said: “If anyone knows of Ally Gillian’s whereabouts or sees a man matching his description, please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101.

“We would always remind our communities to remain cautious of cold-callers knocking on doors trying to sell products or services, and we would always recommend that you check someone’s credentials before allowing them to do any paid work for you.

“Please also keep an eye out for vulnerable or elderly neighbours or relatives, who may feel pressured into accepting an offer of work. If you feel suspicious or are intimidated by a cold-caller, please call 101. If a crime is in action or a life is in danger, always call 999 in an emergency.”