Police search for two men after violent assault in Milton Keynes

Police are searching for these two men to talk to them about a serious assault that landed the victim in hospital.

The gbh happened in the car park outside Five Guys in the Xscape on November 28, but police have only just recovered this CCTV image.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was assaulted by two unknown men and suffered a broken nose which required surgery

He was struck in the face “numerous times”, say police.

Investigating officer PC Ben Pecorini said: “This incident has left the victim with injuries which required hospital treatment. We would like to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV images as we believe they may have vital information about the incident.”

If you recognise the men or have any other information about the incident call police on 101 quoting reference number 43160334500, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.