Queens Court to be renamed ‘Screens Court’ in time for Wimbledon fans in Milton Keynes

Sports and movie fans are in for a treat this summer when the shopping centre’s iconic Queens Court is to be temporarily renamed “Screens Court” with the installation of a giant screen.

Debuting on Monday July 3, just in time for Wimbledon, guests will be able to pull up a deckchair in the sunshine and get their fill of live tennis coverage.

This will be followed by a whole season of other major sporting events and evening movies, say centre:mk bosses.

The centre’s marketing manager Shaun Rhodes said: “Queens Court has always been the city’s favourite spot to relax and unwind in the summer months and our iconic deckchairs have become as familiar site in MK as concrete cows and roundabouts.”

He added: “Screens Court will give our guests the opportunity to watch some great live sport as well as a unique opportunity to watch some great film classics in the great outdoors as the sun sets.

“We think this free event will be a great way to celebrate the summer in MK with all the family.”