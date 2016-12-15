Rugby players pitch in to rescue an ambulance crew

A rugby player’s injury led to a wacky reverse rescue when teammates pitched in to save the AMBULANCE sent out to attend him.

Paramedics were called when Milton Keynes first team player Jack Skinner broke his leg during the last half of Saturday’s game.

But when the ambulance arrived it became stuck in the mud on the rain-soaked pitch.

“It was well and truly bogged down,” said MK RUFC chairman Gary Spinks.

But other players and even fans at the Emerson Valley club came to the rescue and started to push.

“I thought at first the ambulance would just need one big shove to get it started. But they actually had to push it quite a distance before it reached firmer ground,” said Gary.

Jack, 20, was taken to MK hospital and fitted with a cast, which will put him out of action for the rest of the season.

The brave graduate, who works at Volkswagen MK, had waited on the pitch for more than half an hour before the ambulance arrived.

“I think the ambulance crews were busy dealing with sporting injuries all over the area,” said Gary.

He moved the match against Beaconsfield to an adjoining pitch, while volunteers kept Jack warm and dry with blankets and brollies.

“We couldn’t move him, so we just had to keep him as comfortable as possible,” said Gary, who has praised the club’s physio Debbie Woulds for her efforts.