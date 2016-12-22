Singing club to cheer cancer patients in Milton Keynes

A singing club for cancer patients has been set up by a specialist Nurse at Milton Keynes University Hospital. “Singing can have many benefits for cancer patients including helping people with

Fay Grech-Marguerat, who works at the hospital’s Macmillan unit, said singing can have many benefits for cancer patients, including helping with their breathing and elevating their mood.

“It’s also a social activity, bringing people together to have fun and achieve a common goal,” she said.

Already 23 people affected by cancer have got involved and the group has held five meetings.

“We combine singing and breathing exercises and then sing songs, old and new. Everyone enjoys it, although we are all a little tired by the end. We have big

ambitions though and are hoping to make a recording,” said Fay.

“My good friend Caroline Dickens is the group’s pianist and organises the sheet music. I couldn’t do the singing club without her,” she added.

The club runs on the last Friday of the month, 1pm until 3pm, at The Peartree Centre, Peartree Bridge.

If anyone affected by cancer is interested they can call Fay on 01908 996563 or email fay.grech-marguerat@mkuh.nhs.uk.

Fay and her colleague Samantha Timmins provide information and support to anyone affected by cancer in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

This includes patients, their families and friends, hospital and community medical staff and allied health professionals and the ‘worried well’.

“When you have cancer, you can feel quite alone,” said Fay. “The disease and its treatment can be emotionally, mentally, physically and, in some cases, financially

draining and leave a person unsure of where to get help.

“We have access to a wide range of printed, audio and visual information related to cancer. Our main role is to provide one to one support and counselling to people affected by cancer of any type and at any stage.”

Fay and Sam also facilitate support groups and well being initiatives to support people living with and beyond cancer. They offer monthly ‘Look Good Feel Better’

workshops, run by a team of volunteer beauticians/make up artists, which are in high demand.

They also refer people to other organisations in and out of the hospital, for further information and support.

Their aim is to ensure that cancer information and support is accessible to all who need it, so that no one need face cancer alone. You can contact the Macmillan Information & Support at Milton Keynes General Hospital on 01908 996563.