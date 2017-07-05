Visiting mosque is NOT gross misconduct for Milton Keyne’s suspended police chief

Police bosses have denied a visit to a mosque has caused a ANOTHER gross misconduct charge for suspended police chief Gez Chiariello.

Mr Chiariello was asked to speak at the community event last week by Wolverton Mosque Imam Umar Manzoor.

But, in a potentially embarrassing situation, the former police chief’s replacement, Yvette Hitch, was also invited to give a speech.

The pair were even seated together at the same table for the tradional feast after the speeches.

Afterwards local radio station MKFM reported that Mr Chiariello was facing a gross misconduct charge for attending the event.

MKFM, whose managing director Darren Dorrington is a friend of the former chief, even asked if police were conducting a “witch hunt”.

He said: “I was surprised to see both the new LPA commander and Gez Chiariello at the same event. It appeared neither of them knew that each other would be attending.

Mr Chiariello has been suspended for five months and has already received a final written warning for three cases of misconduct. He faces three more hearings into more alleged misdemeanours in October.

At least one of these hearings will be into allegations severe enough to be classed gross misconduct, which can mean instant dismissal.

However Thames Valley Police, when approached by the Citizen, strongly denied any further charge had been made after last week’s mosque event.

They said a suspended officer is free to attend events as a“private individual”.

Mr Chiariello, who has been consistently defended by Mr Dorrington, was nominated for an MK Inspiration Award in April for his contribution to emergency serves.

MKFM, who were an official sponsor of the event, also won an award.