Will suspended top cop be honoured as an “inspiration” to Milton Keynes emergency services?

An awards ceremony organiser has failed to confirm whether he has withdrawn a nomination for suspended police chief Gez Chiariello to be honoured as a “inspiration” to city emergency services.

Superintendent Chiariello, 46, was in the top five for an MK Inspiration Award– despite facing the sack due to allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct.

The top cop posted the news of the nomination on his private Facebook page last week and urged people to vote for him.

He is under investigation by his own force’s Professional Standards Department and was suspended last month.

An independently-chaired public hearing in October will consider the allegations.

>Meanwhile organisers of the inspiration awards told the Citizen last week they had withdrawn the nomination ‘on the back of the pending investigation’.

But later they backtracked, saying: “We’re still looking into it. We’ve been told not to say anything to the newspapers.”

He added: “Our ceremony is a great event and we don’t want this bad publicity.”

