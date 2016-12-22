Young mum dies just 14 days after she was diagnosed with cancer

Family and friends of a young mum who died just 14 days after she was diagnosed with cancer have launched a poignant appeal for her children.

Bubbly and loving Katie Delahunty, 31, had been misdiagnosed with IBS for months before it was found her body was riddled with cancer.

U4hVHTunk-13ki1ugzkf

Doctors broke the news to her on November 24 and she passed away on December 7 – three days before her dream wedding celebration.

“It all happened so quickly that it was almost surreal. We are all suffering grief beyond words and we are reeling with shock,” said Katie’s sister Fionnuala.

Raised in Ireland and one of six children, Katie was a “perfect” full time mum to Sophie, seven, and two-year-old Luke, living happily with her partner Matthew O’Brien.

After the shock diagnosis, she and Matthew hurriedly got married in a civil ceremony at Milton Keynes hospital.

Fionnuala said: “Katie was determined to come home and have a proper wedding day, this time with all her family there. She set the date for December 10. But tragically she did not make it.

“The decline was so rapid. It seemed that one minute she was rushing about caring for her children, and the next minute she could barely move out of bed.”

Katie, who is pictured with Matthew at Luke’s christening last year, died at home after receiving the last rites and a wedding blessing from a priest.

Her funeral was yesterday on Wednesday but it will be followed by another ceremony in Ireland for family and friends in County Kerry on December 28.

“It will be a dreadful Christmas,” said Fionnuala.

“But our priority must be Katie’s children, and we are determined we can raise as much as we can to help them.”

Fionnula said the family is struggling becasue Matthew, a chef, gave up work to care for Katie.

the appeal has so far raised a staggering £12,500.