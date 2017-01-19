Your chance to air your views on health service changes in MK

City health bosses are staging two public meetings for people to give their views on how Milton Keynes services should run in the future.

The meetings are part of consultation about the Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK).

They are being organised by NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, which is currently deciding how health services will evolve and change over the next five years.

MK CCG chair Dr Nicola Smith said; “We are currently considering making changes to a number of services in thinking about where to invest our resources so that the most beneficial and important services are available when people need to access them.

“Continuing pressures on NHS budgets mean that we need to deliver and fund services differently in the future, with a focus on quality and effectiveness. For example, will be looking at a number of treatments and procedures where there is not good evidence of clinical effectiveness.”

Dr Smith added:“It is likely we will need to make some difficult decisions about which services and treatments are priorities for the people of Milton Keynes which is why your views are important to us.

The first meeting will be on Friday 20 January 2017, between 1pm and 3.30pm at Cornerstone Trading MK Ltd, 300 Saxon Gate West, MK9 2EE

The second will take place on Monday 23 January between 6pm and 8.30pm at the Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, MK6 2TG.

Anybody who can’t get to the meetings can give their views via an survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BLMKSTP2016

More details about the STP are available on www.blmkstp.co.uk