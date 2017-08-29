Adcocks are disappointed to leave World Championships with a bronze medal

A bronze medal in the TOTAL BWF World Championships is never something to be snubbed, but now Gabby and Chris Adcock are desperate to channel their semi-final hurt into future glory.

Already guaranteed of a medal in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, the pair went into their last-four clash with top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen with very little to lose.

The Adcocks struggled to match their opponents’ pace in the first game, Zheng and Chen controlling proceedings from the very start to take the early advantage with relative ease.

The second game, however, was a much tighter affair, the Adcocks battling neck-and-neck for every point before drawing level with Zheng and Chen at 20-20.

But after missing out in two sets, 21-15 23-21, and failing to reach Sunday’s final, there was no doubting the couple's angst.

“We really didn’t bring a good level, especially in the first set. It’s frustrating because we’ve been playing well all week,” said Gabby.

“We didn’t bring our level and we didn’t bring our style, we were more worrying about what they were going to bring to us.

“In the second set we turned that around, we decided to concentrate on ourselves and dictate. It showed and we really got into the game a lot more.

“We’ve got lots to learn, we’re disappointed, but we want to do more and we want to do better.”

But when all is said and done, this is a year that these two will never forget.

After all, the European champions had never won a world medal together – a dream Chris had always wanted to achieve with his wife having picked up silver with Scotland's Imogen Bankier in 2011.

And in the week that saw them rise to fourth in the world rankings, this is a journey that is not ending in the Emirates Arena.

“The team came away from the Olympics with a medal, and us and Raj [Ouseph] became European champions,” said Chris.

“We’ve always known that we have a good squad, we’ve really had to fight through a tough time and I think it just goes to show the resilience of the squad.

“I’m super proud of Gabs, super proud of us and what we’ve achieved this week, but it never feels good ending on a loss.”