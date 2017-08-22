Adcocks hope for a Commonwealth repeat in Glasgow

Walking out in to the main hall of the Emirates Arena on Saturday morning, Gabby Adcock’s skin tingled with goosebumps.

It was, after all, the scene of her Commonwealth Games triumph in 2014 alongside husband Chris, and now, three years on, the Adcocks are back in Glasgow hoping to tick another medal off their bucket list.

On Tuesday, the pair - currently ranked fifth in the world – will start their TOTAL BWF World Championship campaign, having received a bye in the first round.

At the last edition of the championships, in Jakarta two years ago, their tournament came to an end at the quarter-final stage when Chris became unwell and was unable to continue.

Since then, the couple have gone on to win gold and silver at the Dubai World Superseries Finals, and in April of this year, were crowned European champions.

And with experience of competing, and winning, already under their belt in Glasgow, they are confident a British crowd can roar them on to even more success next week.

“We’re really excited, we’ve got some really fond memories coming back to this arena,” she said.

“We feel prepared and we’re excited to step out on court for the first time.

“Winning Commonwealth gold was a surreal feeling at the time, I remember all of our family were here watching and cheering us on.

“It was a bit of a goosebumps moment when we first walked out into the arena on Saturday morning, it was so nice to be back and hopefully we can carry on the good form that we had at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s always nice knowing that we like the arena and that we have been successful in it before, so all that can do is help.

“It is a great arena to play in and with it being so close to home, hopefully that will help as well.”

Chris has already taken his place on a World Championships podium, having won silver with Scotland’s Imogen Bankier in London six years ago.

But they are yet to win a World medal together, and with a solid training block under their belts, they see no reason why Glasgow can’t be their time to shine.

“As an athlete, you dream of getting a World, Olympic, European and Commonwealth medal, so we desperately want to medal here,” said Gabby.

“We were so close in 2015 when Chris fell ill, that was really upsetting but nothing could be done about that.

“We’re looking forward to having another opportunity this year, and we’re feeling in really good form.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, as we do for every tournament. There are so many good pairs out there so you try not to look too far ahead.

“We believe that we can definitely achieve a medal.”

The TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 will be staged at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena from 21-27 August. It is being delivered by BADMINTONscotland in partnership with Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council and with funding support from EventScotland and The National Lottery through UK Sport. Tickets available at www.glasgow2017.com/tickets