Baker sets a new Lodge Lake PB

Lodge Lake has been on fire with its carp going mad on feed over the past couple of weeks...and they're still chomping!

It has been almost as though they've been making amends for playing 'no shows' in last month's night syndicate charity match.

One of those doing the business was Adam Baker who set a new Lodge PB with a battle-scarred 18-11 mirror off the top on bread, and James Ashby had a 20-13 ghostie, along with a 13. Harry Rayment caught a 17-8 while Chris Denton netted eight fish from 12 runs. Mitchell Ridgeway landed 'scaly' at 20-4 plus a 17-8 golden common.

One man more than happy to catch other species was Steve Vandersluys who, fishing for the first time in 19 years, netted a good, solid, Lodge bream...first cast! Welcome back Steve.

Entry to Lodge night syndicate is free (providing you help share the night bailiffing) – email garymaton1959@gmail.com for info.

ADE Watson had a Willen north big-double while James Scobie had three fish to 16-2 from five takes on Newport's Big Pit and Jack Milton an 18-3 from the Abbeys. Arthur Terrill had a 5-5 male Bradwell Lake tench and Ian Burt a 4-8. Tincas are being caught from Tear Drops, too.

PHIL Mapp was among those winkling chub to 5lb out of the incredibly low Ouse...which I reckon would by now be standing still if it wasn't for the output from various sewage treatment plants.

ALDERS, Tuesday: Lee Newson 280lb, Trevor Price 268lb, Charlie Lancaster 242lb.

OSPREY, Decoy: Jay Richards 160-15, Bob Fayres 122-12, Mark Carter 122-9.

MK Vets, Canons Ashby: Paul Chapman 28-6, Paul Hamilton 25-7, Mick Hefferon 24-11.

TOWCESTER Vets, Stockton: (roach and crucians) Chris Howard 27-8, John Balhatchett 22-6, Les Goodridge 18-12.

CALVERT, Hill Cottage: Dave Lewis 12-11, Tony Richardson 10-14, John Weatherall 10-11.

DATS ev. series round-8, Lodge: Ernie 'the legend' Sattler 12-9-8, Pete Patton 10-8, John Hewison 8-15.

NEWPORT, Sherington Bridge Ouse open: Myles Phillips 8-15-8 (silvers), Alan Carr 7-10-8, Steve Davies 7-2.

KINGFISHER, Boatyard canal: Neil Richardson 7-10, Steve Carr 7-7, Steve Chilton 5-1.

LINFORD, Boatyard canal: John 'golden oldie' Hough 3-14, Nick Barker 2-15, Mick Hefferon 1-14.

FIXTURES: Saturday, Olney Ouse Fiesta open 01234 240061; Sunday, MKAA summer league (Lodge and tear Drops closed until 3pm); July 23, Furzton A, B & C closed for charity match.