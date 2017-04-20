Bradwell is winner as MKAA wins a £5,000 grant from Environment Agency

Five grand – that's the grant won by MKAA to help with further improvements and repairs at Bradwell Lake.

The cash is rod-licence money coming back from the Environment Agency via a scheme administered by the Angling Trust – and follows last year's £4,000 grant, invested in the stocking of Ashlands, from the same source.

Paul Foreman

MKAA has just self-funded major tree works around its wholly-owned 40 acre lake, river and canal complex, and will be putting the latest grant into restoring the access road which, some 20 years old, has been showing some serious signs of its age.

MKAA's Mike Reveler, who steered the successful application (there were twice as many bids as grants available) said: "This is only the start of a major revamp at Bradwell."

JOHN Lewis AC members Kevin Briggs Gary Maton and Bill Bradshaw are back from southern France and shivering in MK following a week of steady 25 degree days. Kevin (pictured) had four cats to 40lb while the trio shared a feast of carp to a similar weight.

WHILE the JL crew were making for France...five Watford Angling Coaches members rocked up on Furzton Lake to share 15 carp to 23-2, various bream and a two-pound roach. Paul Foreman (pictured) said: "It was a terrific few days on a lovely venue, and we will be back." Local Chris Dent had a 17-8 only 45 minutes into his session.

'MK Piker' had bream to 9-12 and perch to 2lb on Bradwell – I blanked on an afternoon session – Kamil Michalak had pike to double figures; Gary Ward had some good bream on Willen while David Stuart German had Tear Drops bream and tench.

NEWPORT tree-chopping volunteers have cleared some extra swims on Abbey 1.

OSPREY, Arrans, Essex: Tony McGregor 246lb, Ed Blaine 190lb, Ian Millin 183lb.

EASTER open, Alders: Roger Brain 36lb, Trevor Price 126lb, Andy Grey 117lb.

MK Vets, Canons Ashby: Dave Cantrell 61-6, Ernie Sattler 53-5, Robin Lett 32-1.

MILL Farm open: Paul Chapman 16-6, Jack Jones 13-4, Dave Tebbutt 12-10.

TOWCESTER, Wappenham Water: Dave Gibbins 9-4, Andy Kimpton 6-8, Bas Eaton 4-8.

SAD news: Richard Freeman – MKAA assistant head bailiff in the 80s and 90s – passed away, Sunday, aged 60. Always a man with a ready smile, many canal anglers would have met him in recent years as he continued to bailiff the cut around Simpson. Funeral details have yet to be fixed.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA canal spring league teams-of-four opener, 01234 713144; April 30, Mill Farm open 07854 649279.