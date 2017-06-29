Double-figure Ouse barbel falls to pole-angler Nigel - in a match!

It started as just another small open, but by the time it finished Nigel Porter had set the bankside telegraph on fire – with a 12-14 barbel...on the pole!

Along with some dace it helped him top Newport's Sherington Bridge do with 17-6 as Steve Drakulic had 12lb and Steve Davis 11-13.

Coming at a time when big upper Ouse whiskers are rarer than hens' teeth – with experienced specci types going seasons without even seeing one – Nigel's fish will stick in memories for months to come...

TACKLE thieves watch out – the tide is turning against YOU!

When a local angler had his shed burgled last week he reported loss of his MKAA card, and within hours an eagle-eyed bailiff had spotted that ticket being used by an angler on the bank.

That character did a runner as police approached. But officers seized all his, presumably stolen, kit...and may have lifted the culprit by the time you read this.

Another scuffer was arrested after a local angler spotted kit (stolen from HIS van) actually in process of being 'pawned' in a money-changer type place.

Tackle thieves are scum-of-the-earth in my book...but still one rung above grasping idiots who buy their 'knocked off' offerings!

PHIL Mapp, pictured, has been winkling good chub out of the gin-clear Ouzel and used bread for a 4-8 beauty.

Gary Weeks had a new PB 25-10 carp from Furzton while Lewis Waldron had his first from that water at 15-2. Kane Thompson upped his PB with a 25-10 Eggington fish. Nice tench are being caught at Bradwell where Bob Gale had a 12lb slab.

MKAA individual league, Tear Drops: Paul Abbott 38-14, Terry Davis 17-9, Kevin Osborne 6-7. Paul Hamilton leads

LODGE Lake night syndicate's charity do raised £400 for Harry's Rainbow as Matt Barton won with 13-8 ahead of Mark Crompton 12-4. An open at Alders raised £338 for a cancer charity.

MK Vets, Bradwell Lake: Colin Chart 19-2, Bob Gale 16lb, Steve Chilton 11-8.

LINFORD, 'wharf' canal: Nick Barker 10-4, Mick Hefferon 4-2, Roy Hefferon 2-2.

KINGFISHER, Mill Road cut: John White 7-10, Steve Chilton 7-7, Colin Chart 6-3.

TOWCESTER Vets, Potterspury Lake: Chris Howard 7-8, Les Goodridge 3-10, Graham Martin 3-4.

CALVERT, Claydon Lake: John Weatherall 6-1, Bruce Harvey 5-2, Barry Witteridge 4-2.

OLNEY, Ouse: Pete Hawley 3-12, Dave Walsh 1-12, Dave Partridge 1-10.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA summer league Furzton (A, B & C closed until 6pm); Tear Drop 2 closed all day and 'Drop 1 until 1300hrs; Brush Mill, Hollands and Toombes Ouse closed until 1400hrs. July 15 Olney Ouse Fiesta open 01234 240061.