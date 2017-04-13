Furzton fishing feast yields huge donation to Willen Hospice

Some £2,600 was handed to Willen Hospice at MKAA's AGM – cash contributed by big-hearted anglers taking part in last year's Furzton festival!

But that was only part of the story, as two 'anonymous' Furzton-angler donations totalling more than £1,800 had already been handed over by the association...

Daryl Hilton

AND with £100 from angling movie-maker Richard Purnell AND the proceeds of Danie Grobler's one-man tackle auction, the total passed over by MKAA on behalf of anglers during the year was well over £4,500! Well done everyone.

BRADWELL Lake was THE place to be for Daryl Hilton (pictured) during the weekend's blazing sunshine as he netted five bream over 5lb plus an 8-9 and a new PB of 9-10. And he had tench of 6-9 and 5-10 as a bonus. Several other good tincas and bream were caught, and Simon Rogers had a 10-7 pike on meat.

Heavy-duty pruning of trees and bushes around the lake and river bank has been completed.

OVER at Furzton Paul Ridgeway had a PB 7-10 bream and – reporting through Tackle Hub – Kingfisher AC's Mircea 'Mitch' Peresdecu had 60lb of bream while Neil Richardson netted 9lb of roach on pole. Steve Vipond had half a dozen good carp.

FOR Tony Snelson the climax of a week on Newport's big Pit was a 22lb mirror on Monday. Black Horse and Rocla were producing bream and tench at the weekend.

GOOD news for Newport: apparently Anglian Water is to dredge their Swan pit, and possibly the Bailey, too.

MKAA is to increase the price of its standard daytickets by a quid to £8 (£5 concessions). Its canal and Ashlands daytickets are unaffected.

LINFORD's canal match ended with John Hough on a high as he won with 18-10 of bream and skimmers. Roy Hefferon had 6-8 and namesake Mick 4-14.

ROACH and bleak totalling 15-6 put Paul Abbott top of Newport's Abbeys pit open with Dave Tebbutt and Kevin Osborne joint runners-up on 10lb each.

TOWCESTER's Wappenham Water sweep fell to Mick Goodridge with two carp and some bits for 15-4 as Tony Hirst had 8lb and Tosh Saunders 1-8.

MK VETS, Tear Drops, midweek: Dave Ridgeway 8-1, Mick Hefferon 7-12, Kevin Osborne 7-2.

ALDERS, midweek open: Gavin Millis 171lb, Pete Archer 159lb, Charlie Lancaster 133lb.

FIXTURES: April 23, MKAA canal spring league teams-of-four opener, 01234 713144.