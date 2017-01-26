Ginger capitalises on the hungry chubs in the Ouse

Just once in a while – a very LONG while for most – an angler will have the luck to drop in on a real 'nest' of chub...a swim which yields fish after fish...

And that's exactly what happened to 'Ginger' Robinson – reporting through GoneFishin – when he tried a snag-ridden swim on the local Ouse, Sunday.

Trickling in bread and fishing flake on a small Drennan-type feeder brought him a real red letter day haul in bitter conditions which left most others on the bank scratching for bites.

By the end of the session he'd banked 12 fish ranging from 3lb to 5lb...and been smashed by two significantly larger lumps.

Elsewhere on the local river a roving approach brought chub-magnet Phil Mapp several more fish to 5lb or so on bread, while using similar tactics on the Ouzel saw Gary Maton with half a dozen to 4lb or more. Others didn't do so well...

USING completely different tactics, matchman Nigel Steel had five chub to 5lb plus a couple of perch to win the MKAA winter league round on Newport's Riverside with a cracking 21-12! A million miles adrift of that runner-up Kevin Osborne had 3-10 followed by Andy Skelton 3-1.

With two rounds to go 'Ossi' leads the league on 34 points with Alan Ford 31 and Paul Abbott and Steve Wright both on 29.

WITH the vast majority of local stillwaters and the cut wearing 'ice hats' Osprey headed out to Decoy at Whittlesea – and most of them probably wished they'd stayed in bed.

Pete Carter won with 2-10 ahead of John Kirton on 2-8...as the other 27 blanked!

OLNEY's pike and perch series final round went to Barry Testro with 8-6 as Andy Crouch had 5-5 and Kevin Lake – series champ – 2-7.

MK Vets midweek on Cosgrove canal saw Ernie Sattler net 9-2 (bream) with Nigel Moore on 6-2 and Martin Cunniffe 5-15.

THE Ouse at Buckingham saw Austin Maddock in a world of his own, catching 7-5 of chub, roach, perch and dace. Dave Lewis and Barry Witteridge were joint second...with one ounce each.

THE going was tough on the Tove, too, where John Balhatchett topped Towcester's sweep with 2-4-12 as Paul Minney had 2-3-8 and Dave Pannell 2-2-4.

FIXTURES: Sunday, Newport pits AT pike match 07896 782715; Feb 5 MKAA individual league, venue to be fixed, 01234 713144; Feb 7 & 12 Olney Ouse opens 01234 240061.