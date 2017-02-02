Good things come to Bob, who waited

Big Ouse perch are making a comeback, but a three-pounder is still a notable biggie – and two in consecutive casts is definitely a real 'Wow' job!

And just such a catch came the way of Bob Hodges despite his having fished for most of Saturday, in the Dovecote area, without a touch.

In fact he was wondering how much longer to give it before packing up when his tip went round and he was into a 3-2.

Deciding on one 'last cast' Bob, reporting through GoneFishin, flicked a fresh pair of lobs out...straight into the mouth of a stripey which eventually took the scales round to 3-5!

SMALLER perch and a 5lb chub, all on feeder, added up to 14-9 and a runaway win for Don King in a knock-up on Newport's Riverside Ouzel. Way adrift of that Kevin Osborne had 7-7 of chub and perch with Eddie Ford on 3-13.

OVER on Lodge Jamie Avery must have been one of the few to bank a local carp in a week of iced-over lakes as he had a 14lb mirror and a 7lb common on Saturday afternoon. Waters Edge report several low doubles pike from Heron Lake.

MK VETS, midweek, Stony Main-Toombes Ouse: Ernie Sattler 19-2 (mainly perch), Tony Richardson 6-1, Dave McLlennan 2-15...five from 23 weighed in.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Stoke Bruerne long pound cut: Dave Gibbins 18-7 (skimmers), Bas Eaton 11lb, Mick Goodridge 7-8.

OSPREY, Piddley: Tony McGregor 57-11, Kevin Watkins 20-4, Gary Price 16-11.

ALDERS (after lengthy icebreaking): Trevor Price 20lb, Rick Quick 16lb, Colin Fossie 12lb.

WHITE Hart, Whitings-Stone Park: Ron Bullard 5-1 (one chub), Ray Collins 3-11, Jimmy Ryan 0-14-4.

TOWCESTER Vets, Stoke canal basin: Chris Howard 5-7, Graham Martin 5-2, Kevin Nightingale 4-2. Three anglers had over 200 tiny roach between them, which has to be a good sign?

CALVERT, Buckingham town Ouse: Tony Richardson won the match – and £35 on the golden peg – all with just five ounces! Austin Maddock and Dave Lewis joint second, with two ounces each...

WORK on Stoke Bruerne bottom locks continues and several hundred pounds of fish have been rescued. CRT fisheries boss John Ellis has used the opportunity to give more than 100 schoolchildren bankside-ecology lessons and – most popular – 'eyeball' contact with some of the rescued fish!

OLNEY, Ouse: Pete Hawley won with just 0-4...with Ron Bull on 0-0-8.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA individual winter league, venue to be fixed, 07970 047506; Feb 7 & 12 Olney Ouse opens 01234 240061.