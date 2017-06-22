Heat wave has the fish biting

The higher the mercury climbed...the harder fishing became as a heatwave on steroids blew in from the continent.

And if that wasn't bad enough, some fish were in spawning mode – with even chub on Whitings seen to be doing their stuff on the opening morning of the river season!

But that didn't stop young Leon Butcher netting several Wolverton Mill carp off the top on bread, and then going on to Tear Drops for a few more.

On Bradwell Mike L'Honore took the all-night route with a 23-5 mirror and a 19-2 common while Alan Blake had banked a 12-5 bream. Opening weekend on Lodge saw Steve Lindop catch a number of carp to the 20 mark, and Mark Levitt had a 20 during a session on Newport's Big Pit.

Towcester's re-vamped Astwell Mill, where the top pond's tench were spawning, produced 11 good bream and two tincas from the bottom lake for 'Tiggy' Blackwell – his best-ever opening day Astwell catch.

DOUR, low, clear and weedy. That was the local Ouse on opening day with most struggling for more than a few small fish.

But Steve Drakulic found plenty of small fish below an outfall on Sherington Bridge – winning Newport's open with 17-15 of dace on the whip. Paul Caton had 8-15 with James Drakulic and Alex Graham both on 6-2.

BACK from a 20-year lay-off Mike Winning took his young son on the Ouse...where the lad was all made up with a 3lb chub.

OLNEY's river was slow, generally, but Mike Castle managed a 5lb tench, Paul Andrews a 14lb common and another guy a chub reputed to go 6-6.

ALDERS Tuesday open: Terry Lancaster 192lb, Gavin Mills 185lb, Dan Blackwell 172lb.

OSPREY, Bowmans Lake: Pete Archer 135lb, Edwin Hayden 99-8, Steve Carthy 76lb.

TOVE Valley, Lakeside: Rob Dzialak 71-9, Paul Kyle 57-9, Richard Lattimer 57-4.

MK Individual league, second round, Furzton: Roger Clutton 15-8, Kevin Osborne 15lb, Ian Smith 8-12.

KINGFISHER, Lodge: Dean Warren 23-11, Jeff Duguid 8-7, John White 6-1.

MK Vets, Furzton: Phil Bardell 34-8, Simon Cordingley 19-14, Martin Cunniffe 18-13.

CALVERT, Itters Pit: Dave Lewis 19lb, Ben Holdaway 13-6, John Weatherall 9-6.

TOWCESTER, Billing Aquadrome: John Broughton 5-10, Kevin Nightingale 5-6, Les Ramsden 5-4.

LINFORD, Wilderness canal: Ron Dorrill 3-12, Nick Barker 2-11, John Hough 2-9.

FIXTURES: Saturday, MKAA individual league 3rd round, Tear Drops 1 & 2; Sunday, Newport River open, 07795 068428; July 2, MKAA summer league Furzton (A, B & C closed until 6pm).