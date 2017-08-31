Hottest bank holiday means some matches are gruellers

MK's 'busiest' match weekend – Furzton Fest, Newport and Black Horse opens among others – coincided with blazing day-long sunshine...turning many events into gruellers.

The Vets 'fried' in Wednesday's Furzton Festival opener, the Ken Ball Memorial, which attracted 42 entrants.

Phil Wintle had 35-6 of bream with John Kent getting 29-8 at the next peg on the normally out-of-bounds far bank (thanks Parks Trust for relaxing the rules). Ray Baker had 28-8. Northampton's Geoff Ringer was fourth on 28-2...15-6 of that one carp.

Phil Bardell pulled the right peg in Saturday's festival 'float only'. landing 38-10 of skimmers with Steve Davis on 18-14 and Pete Patton 18-3.

Strangely Monday's Frank Swan memorial open, hottest day of the lot, fished best with Ray Baker getting 80lb of carp near the island, Pete Patton 62-9 (also the island) Neil Richardson 53-7 and Phil Gimbott 44-2 of bream.

The three matches raised over a grand for Willen Hospice.

SHERINGTON Bridge was alive with silvers for Newport's Ouse open, and Myles Philips ran out of bait after whipping out 16-9 of small dace. Steve Davis had 14-4 and Steve Wright 10-2.

BLACK Horse pit open: Wayne Robinson 32-2, Ian Pretty 11-5, Simon Brown 10-4.

OSPREY, Lakeside: Day one, Ian Millin 73lb, Gary Prince 69lb, Neil Riddy 49lb; day two, Ed Blaine 78lb, Neil Fenner 69lb, Millin 57lb.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Bishops Bowl: Kevin Elliot 110-12, Dave Smart 73-10, Paul Ramsden 70lb.

KINGFISHER, Campbell Park cut: Craig Knight 7-15, Paul Hack 4-2, Steve Chilton 3-9.

CALVERT, Claydon Lake: Austin Maddock 7-5, Dave Lewis 4-3, John Hewison 3-1.

LINFORD, Bolbeck Park canal: John Hough 4-12, Mick Hefferon 2-12, Roy Hefferon 2-6.

ROB Bara has had his second 30lb Rocla common (30-8) of the year.

WILLEN north and Newport's Big Pit have developed nasty algal scums. That didn't stop Phil Jordon getting a 6-5 tench from the latter nor Tony Snelson bream to 8-6.

WILLARDS Tim and Louise Ray shared Ouse perch to 2-8 (losing a bigger one) from the Adams Mill Ouse, which Tim reckons is currently heaving with silvers. Mike Sando had 25lb of bream from Towcester's Astwell Mill midweek.

LODGE is currently producing a run of mid-doubles carp, and it's good to see Ian Pledger back bailiffing on the bank.

FILM-maker Richard Purnell has put a cracking collection of drone's-eye MK lakes shots on Youtube. See MKAA facebook page for link – well worth a view!

FURZTON fest charity carp open Sep 15-17, GoneFishin 01908 313158. OTHER fixtures: Sunday, Bedford hospital cup Ouse open 01234 741942; Sept 9 MK individual league, Stony Ouse 01234 713144; Sep 12 Olney open and Sep 17 Olney's Citizen Cup open, 01234 240061; Sep 24 Black Horse Lake open 01908 690969; Oct 15 Towcester open (Castlethorpe canal) 01908 563617.