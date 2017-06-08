Kelvin scores big in Furzton

Fish are feeding across the city despite yo-yo temperatures – and a spate of fish deaths across MK and large parts of the wider region.

At Bradwell Kingfisher lads Paul Hack and John White – reporting through Tackle Hub – shared 115lb of slabs, despite pulling out of numerous good fish, Sunday.

And with carp beginning to get their heads down post-spawning on most local waters, Kelvin Rickhuss-Moore had a 20-6 linear-mirror – his first – from Furzton (Dylan Rynn had two double-figure commons) and Mike Majcher a 15, while Mike Levitt had a Newport's Big Pit 20.

The cut was on form for some, Willard's staffer Sean Wilson netting 14lb of perch on the Bradwell length.

LAKES Lane Lads were second in MK's 14-team Pattison Lane canal spring league final – adrift of Browning Northampton but ahead of Maver MK. And that's where they finished overall with 91 points to Black Horse Black's (78) and ahead of End Pegs on 95.

'Horse's Alan Donnelly was series top individual ahead of Lads' Paul Abbott. End Pegs' Ian Mills won on-the-day, 7-6.

ALDERS: Charlie Lancaster 265lb, 'Fossie' 156lb, G West 149lb.

OSPREY men filled a decoy open frame: Tony McGregor 170lb, Steve Carthy 98lb, Charlie Lawrence 91lb.

OSPREY, Lakeside: Ed Blane 127lb, Chris Lovelock 98lb, Gary Page 95lb.

CALVERT beat Brackley 81lb to 63lb on Itter's with their Dave Lewis top on 37-1 of silvers. Brackley's John Hewison and Bill Upton 33-12 and 21lb.

MK VETS, Linford pits: Mick Sutton 19-8, Ernie Sattler 10-8, Mick Hefferon 8-2.

DATS evening series, Beachhampton: Ernie Sattler 17-14-12, Phil Bardell 14lb, Lee Jones 11-6-12. Roy Hefferon had 10-2 of VERY small roach and rudd.

TOWCESTER, Wappenham Water: Mick Goodridge 15-8 (three carp, lost seven) John Balhatchett 13-8 (silvers) Graham Martin 12-8.

FISH, mainly carp, have died on various local waters in the past week, with Willen south –perhaps up to 20 fish, a few into high 20s – by far the hardest hit locally. On most of the other waters it has been ones or twos.

Theories are legion, ranging from combinations of spawning stress and rapidly changing temperatures to sudden algal 'blooms' and weed treatment.

But no-one, including science facility-backed Environment Agency specialists (run ragged keeping up with incidents across the region) knows for sure. Spawning/early summer fish fatalities are, sadly, nothing new, and hopefully we've already seen the worst of this year's.

FIXTURES/notices: tomorrow-thru-Sunday, Furzton closed; June 16, river season opens (and Lodge plus Caldecotte south); Sat., June 17, MKAA individual league second-round, Furzton, 01234 713144. This weekend's Newport Big Pit match cancelled, venue open as usual.