New MKAA record as Jason bags Willen monster

A New MKAA record at 47-6! That was Willen's 'golden common' when Jason Partlow banked her Saturday morning – for the SECOND time in a year!

But the 'repeat capture' (43-15 first time) nearly didn't happen, as it took him three days and three moves to get the swim he fancied would do the business.

Things warmed up when he did, as he had two high-doubles and a 24lb mirror before losing a good fish on a snag. Re-casting a couple of yards shorter, he then hooked a very powerful fish.

"She looked immense in my net, and with my family there to share the moment, it was a dream come true," said Jason, whose 'magic' session followed TWENTY blanks...

BREAMING on Furzton, Monday, saw Terry Davis net 28 slabs for around 120lb with Pete Patton getting 30lb nearby – all fit, youngish-looking fish, which has to be a good omen.

Many of the lake's carp, as in most other local waters, were all 'loved-up' and spawning – but that didn't stop Ricky Nathan finding two – one at 20-2 – that weren't.

ELSEWHERE Carol Staiculescu banked a superb 22-4 summer pike.

PAUL Hamilton ranaway with Saturday's MK individual league opener on Bradwell Lake – with eight bream for 55-9! At the next peg Nigel Steel had two for 14-4. They were in an area partially coloured by spawning carp...the rest blanked on gin-clear swims, but were able to see 'thousands' of bream of all sizes mooning about completely disinterested in baits.

ALDERS Monday open: 'Fossie' 295lb, Trevor Price 255lb, Terry Lancaster 207lb.

TOWCESTER Vets, Dog Lane: Kevin Nightingale 48-4, John Balhatchett 42-14, Graham Martin 40-4.

MILL Pond open: Paul Caton 18-12, Myles Phillips 14-10, Steve Davies 13-14.

MK Vets, Tear Drops (30 fished): Robin Lett 15-2, Paul Swain 14-10, Les Smith 11-6.

DATS evening series, Navvi canal: John Hewison 8-11, Lee Jones 7-2, Paul Keele 5-2.

MAKE a slight detour and you can still get to Willards and Bradwell Lake, despite council 'road closed' signs on the Newport road.

TOWCESTER (tickets, GoneFishin) is spending heavily on weed-treatment for its Astwell Mill tench water – re-opens June 16 – and has dredged some badly clogged areas, too.

Sunday's Wappenham Water club match was won 7lb. But entrants were left slack-jawed by the number of carp basking on top and sight of several shoals of roach "one to two pound fish" swimming around.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MKAA canal spring league, Pattison Lane; Tuesday, DATS AGM, Stony Con Club, 7.30pm.