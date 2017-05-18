North to Super-League glory for Mike and the Dambusters

A near 300 mile round-trip 'oop north paid off for Michael Buchwalder – with a top-three spot in the newly-launched high profile Feedermasters Super-league!

AND he beat England feeder-squad stalwart Phil Ringer, on the next peg, just for good measure.

Ian Peck

The new league's inaugural round, fished on Southfield Reservoir the other side of Doncaster, attracted 15 teams-of-four all hoping to claim the £4,000 series top prize.

And though out of the frame on the day, MK Dambusters – Buchwalder, James Place, Ricky Teale and Lee Addy – are 'still in the hunt.'

Sunday saw Michael go third individual (and second in section) with 28-11 of bream, 10 ounces ahead of Phil Ringer whose side were runners-up to locals Nu Fish North.

ANOTHER rod clocking-up the miles was Fishing Republic staffer Ian Peck whose trip to the south of France saw him land no less than three PBs – the biggest a tackle-testing 61-4 mirror pictured.

OTHERS were happy much nearer home: good-old-boy Arthur Terrill (pictured) was one, bagging a 5-9 Brad'll Lake tench and then a 1-7 perch next cast, while Rob Barra had a 33lb common from Rocla (reported through Water's Edge) and Phil Mapp a chunky Furzton common, while Tyler Fitzpatric landed a good-looking 18 from Tear Drops.

ONE of the new pegs on Newport's Abbey pits yielded a 23-15 to Tony Snelson. On the catfish front Dax Miller had a 20-pounder at Wold Farm and Steve Errington a 32 'somewhere in Essex'.

HATS off to Tackle Hub-staffer Neil Richardson for dedication to being helpful. Having advised a couple of youngsters and their parents in the shop midweek, he bumped into them at Ashlands and spent time helping them catch fish...before going on to net some of his own.

SUNDAY's Mill Pond open saw Paul Hamilton win with 29-4 – including a 22-4 mirror on light feeder gear. A new PB by a long way, "It ran me all over the place," he said. Paul Chapman had 19-8 and Paul Abbott 14-5.

TOWCESTER, Wappenham Water: Kevin Nightingale 24lb, Mick Goodridge 12-12, Bob Eales 2-8.

GLEBE, Rocla: Russ Lay 15-4, Dave Haddon 8-6, Russ Lay Jnr 6-8.

A masonic team match with five teams of 12 on Manor Fields canal saw local lad Dave Tebbutt (fishing for Herts) top individual with 13-3. Oxford won with Herts second and Bucks third.

FIXTURES/notices: Saturday, Newport's pits likely very busy due to a National Lure event there, also MK junior come-and-try session, Ashlands 2-4pm; Sunday, MKAA canal spring league third round.