Oliver doubles up in New Bradwell

Probably the youngest angler to catch a double in MK for a long while – that was Oliver Partridge when he bagged a fin-perfect 16-10 common from Bradwell Lake at the weekend.

But when the lad's 'trophy' picture appeared on facebook, the surprised reactions of some showed that the water's small head of fast-growing carp is – SOMEHOW – still something of a 'secret'.

That in itself has to be a surprise...as, although MKAA has majored on investing tens of thousands in stocking it with tench over the years, the addition of several hundred small carp eight to 10 years ago was well publicised at the time.

The stockies were the same fast-growing strain added to Willen and Caldecotte, and in recent years each season sees fish into the 20s (and growing) being caught...usually by people who, mostly, manage to keep their catches to themselves. An 18-5 was also caught at the weekend...on double maggot.

OVER on Furzton Richard Purnell had three big doubles – and then a beautiful near 20lb ghostie just as he was packing up! Jeremy Plested had a 22lb common, and Ryan Huish a number of doubles, from the same venue.

NEWPORT's Big Pit yielded a 9-5 bream to Ricky Oughton as Scott White had a 16lb common from the Abbeys. Tony Lawrence upped his PB with a 23lb mirror from an undisclosed water.

MK Canal Spring League 14 team second round, Mill Road to Simpson (56 fished): Steve Merry (Tackle & Bates) 10-14, Paul Chapman (End Pegs) 10-1, Tony Salzinski (Drennan Oxford) 9-1.

Top three teams, End Pegs and Black Horse Black tied on 12 points, Drennan Oxford 13. 'Horse lead overall on 27, with End Pegs on 43 and Drennan Oxford 44.

OSPREY, Lakeside: Mick Gould 59lb, Ian Beale 51lb, Andy Hodgson 27lb.

MK Vets, Linford: Ernie Sattler 24-7, Tony Richardson 19-12, Paul Hamilton and Steve Dzialak both 8lb.

TOWCESTER, Wappenham Water: Mick Goodridge 18-12, Gerald Green 14-4, Kevin Nightingale 10-11.

MILL Pool open: Steve Wright 12-6, Paul Chapman 9-8, Myles Phillips 8-2.

KINGS Arms, Manor Fields canal: Steve Cable 4-15, Ashly Bunnage 4-12, Ricky 2-7.

LINFORD, 'Wilderness' canal: Nick Barker 2-8, Roy Hefferon and Jon Hough both 1-7.

MKAA season tickets should be in the local shops this weekend. Same prices as last year.