One day’s rain was all it took to get Ouse fish on the feed

One day's steady rain – that was all it took to bring the Ouse into cracking form...for those in the right places at the right times.

And it put the chub in Olney's Ouse well on the chomp!

Paul Andrews had fish to 6-2 while Paul Hodgson had several to a PB of 5-14 as Adam Short banked chevins of 5-8 and 6-9.

Saturday's Olney Christmas match produced the club's best, most consistent, results this season as 19 entrants weighed in 151lb – mostly silvers – between them!

Paul Caton won with 14-8. Neil Shearn had 13-5-8, Pete Hawley 13-3-8 and Steve Bull 13-0-8. Nine topped 9lb...a far cry from Tuesday's pre-rain open won by John Mann with a 2-4 perch.

CATON hit the button again next day, too, as he and other locals travelled to Vauxhall's Radwell Ouse open where he won with 17-8 of roach and dace from a large slack.

With the river rising 12 inches during the match, Buster Matthews made second on 12-4 – including three good perch – ahead of Graham Cakebread 11-14 and Kevin Osborne 10-5.

ON the river around the city Phil Mapp (pictured) was among those walking, stalking, and catching good perch.

PERCH to 2-4 and a 15lb pike were shared by pals Rob Harriman and Bob Stones during a wet, wet, wet session on MK's cut. Gary Maton had a 3-8 canal tench – and a double figure pike – the following day.

TOWCESTER's DATS' canal sweep went to John Balhatchett with an all-skimmer 11-9 Andy Kimpton had 8-12 and Paul Minney 8-3-8. There was also a 7lb, two 6s and several 4s.

MK Vets' Alder's midweeker fell to Richard Lattimer on 54lb with Gary Underwood 48-1 and Ken Mott 46-14.

LINFORD, 'Morgans section canal: John Hough and Pete Whatley (both end pegs) 4-1 and 2-4, Ron Dorrill 1-14.

CALVERT, Itters Pit: Austin Maddock (golden peg winner) 3lb, Les Smith 0-14, Barry Witteridge, John Weatherall and Dave Lewis all 0-11.

SATURDAY's British Carp Study Group night at Waters Edge Tackle with Peter Springate and Robin Dix, pulled in more than 45 people.

SAD News: Former Luton secretary Ken Gates, a lover of the city Ouzel and Emberton Park, has passed on, as has Ian McNeil who some will have see working the canal with his MEM Fisheries company.

The week also saw national specimen-world figure Tony Miles die while out fishing. A former Adams Mill regular, he once banked its British record barbel known as 'the traveller'.

FIXTURES: Sat, tackle company ace Mark Hutchinson casting demos, Linford pits – inquire on 01908 690969. Sun, DATS Xmas match, Ouse 01908 227307; Jan 1, MKAA 'hangover' open, Ouse 01234 713144; Jan 15 & 29 Newport pits AT pike matches 07896 782715.