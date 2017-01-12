Perch, pike and chub are taking the bait

It has been a flying start to the year for some – among them Rob Harriman who hoisted his perch PB with a magnificent 3-8 stripy from the canal!

Long-time pike enthusiast Floyd Edwards, pictured, netted a 21-12 pike from Willen while ‘MK Piker’ had several to 13lb from the cut, and another man had a 14-pounder from Bradwell Lake.

Chub have been coming out all along the Ouse. Among them were five from 3lb to 5-10 shared by Pete Lima and Paul Hodgson during an outing at Olney, and a five was caught back of Bradwell, while Cliff Parker Kitchener had at least one very decent river bream.

Haunting the Ouzel back of Willen Lake, Gary Maton had chub to 4lb on trotted maggot and then switched to the punch for some class roach. Phil Mapp had a 4-14 chub from the same river.

Neil Richardson worked his magic on the city cut twice in two outings – getting double-figure silverfish nets on both occasions.

MK Vets finished off 2016 by passing a bucket for Willen Hospice at their Christmas match and, together with other collections made by Ken Mott, that raised £262. A fantastic result!

ALAN Ford drew a flyer in Sunday’s MKAA individual winter league opener on the Ouse around Stony, winning with 22-13 of chub and slabs. Paul Abbott had 6-7 and Dave Tysoe 3-8.

ALDERS open: Trevor Price 78lb, Ash Burnage 64lb, Mark Morgan 56lb, Colin Fosdyke 55lb.

TOVE Valley open, Lakeside: Dave Martin 53-1, Darren Pannell 45-14, Ed Blain 42-12.

TOWCESTER/Nene, Castlethorpe cut: Bas Eaton 7-14, Les Wallace 2lb, John Balhatchett 1-14.

CALVERT, Ouse in Buckingham: Les Smith 6-9, Dave Lewis 3-11, Ron Hillier 2-7.

MKAA ‘hangover open’, Toombes and Hollands Ouse: Eddie Ford 5-3 of perch, Paul Chapman 5-2 (all roach), Paul Hack 4-5 (one bream).

MK VETS, Calverton Road/Brush Mill Ouse: Paul Chapman 4-12, Ernie Sattler 3-13, Pete Whatley 2-10.

FIXTURES: Sunday & Jan 29 Newport pits AT pike matches 07896 782715