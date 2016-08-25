Phil completes National Champs hat-trick

Happy as an Olympic gold winner – that’s Phil Wintle who has just picked up his THIRD National Championships medal!

In the angling equivalent of lightning striking three times in one place he won section ‘gold’ in Saturday’s gruelling Tidal Trent Division One.

Howling winds helped make the going so hard that some used seven-ounce leads to hold bottom. Phil said: “I had two fish – a small perch and a 2lb bream (for a total 1.290 kilo) – but only saw one bite. It was such a struggle that six blokes blanked to my right and two to my left.”

His win helped Maver MK to 26th, retaining their Division One ranking. But arch local rivals Black Horse ended up 46th, third from bottom, and RELEGATED to Division Two...

Phil took the individual Division Three gold with Towcester in 1988, and THEN added Division One top-spot glory with MK two years ago, which now makes him possibly the most highly ‘decorated’ national man of modern times.

OLNEY’s river is ‘Ousing’ biggies for Phil Lee. Six weeks back he had an incredible 7-1 chub from the weirpool – and now he’s bagged an 11-12 barbel from the same spot.

MKAA’s summer league finished up a Tackle Hub fest with only Maver MK managing to squeeze between their three teams and into the top four.

Sunday’s final round on Tear Drops saw ‘Hub take all three top spots with Lee Jones on 14-12, Ernie Sattler 14-10 and Terry Davies 14-4.

Maver won on the day, followed closely by all thee ‘Hub teams, which left their Silver crew overall winners on 40 points, with ‘Hub Platinum on 48, Maver 49, ‘Hub Gold 55, Royal Oak 67, GoneFishin 77. Rob Dzialak was series individual champ.

OSPREY, Lakeside: Ed Blaine 175lb, Matt Grant 115lb, Gareth Price 98lb.

TOWCESTER Vets, Dog Lane: John Balhatchett 66-12, Bob Eales 59lb, Gren Read 58-12.

KINGFISHER, Rocla Lake: Paul Hack 25-5 (and £90 golden peg), John White 23-3, Robin Lett 15-1.

MK Vets, Brackley Lake: Rob Gibson 20-4, Ernie Sattler 16-6, John Robinson 15-12.

CALVERT, Woodfield Lake: Tony Richardson 4-15, Ron Hillier 4-3, John Weatherall 3lb.

FIXTURES: Furzton Fest (lake closed for matches listed): Sat, ‘float only’; Mon Frank Swan open; Sep 23-25 carp open; all thru GoneFishin 01908 313158. Sep 10, Ladies on Tear Drop 2, 01908 320007.

Sep 3, MK individual league third round Mill Road cut 01234 713144.

Sep 18, Olney’s Citizen Cup (Ouse) – up to £1,000 in prizes and only 60 tickets so when they’re gone they’re gone! – 01234 240061.

Sep 24 British canal pairs champs heat Peartree Bridge, enter on 01159 061301 or www.anglingtrust.net