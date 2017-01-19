Phil Mapps out a perfect plan to catch

Simple breadflake and a whole lot of local knowledge have been key to Phil Mapp's ever-lengthening list of good chub from the Ouse!

Despite the river being in far from best form over recent weeks, he's been persevering with short trips which have seen him bag fish to 6lb plus a string of 5s and 4s.

And if anyone was looking to put money on the man most likely to get a 7 – or bigger – before winter is over...they'd be foolish not to have Phil high on their short list!

ROB Harriman's PB 3-8 MK canal perch (last week's column) has gained an Angler's Mail 'fish-of-the-week' accolade and earned its captor a bundle of tackle prizes from the national angling mag.

A MILTON Keynes trio – Phil Bardell, Ian Pretty and Phil Wintle – are top of the Meadowlands teams-of-three league with two rounds down from six.

ARRANS was 'quiet' for Osprey's visit...but Pete Archer still won with 93-8! Ashley Priestley had 65-12 and Gareth Price 47-6.

ICE greeted matchmen arriving at Alders on Sunday...but was quickly fixed with a lap around the lake in a boat. Trevor Price had top weight with 48lb on waggler and maggot as John Beesley netted 40lb and Colin Fosdyke 39lb.

CLUB chairman Ade Watson won Newport's Sherington pits AT pike match, Sunday, with three fish for 22-7. Sean Cahill finished with 19-3 and Richard Sherlock 18-8.

MK Vets' Riverside Ouse midweek sweep went to Ernie Sattler on 11-1 with Martin Cunniffe on 9-4 and Mick Hefferon 8-3.

LES Goodridge won Towcester Vets' Blisworth canal outing with 4-3 as Tosh Saunders netted a 1-7 perch and Gren Reid 1-5.

IT was a 'slow day in the office' for Calvert on the Boughton Road Ouse in Buckingham. Charlie Green had top weight with 2-12 followed by Barry Witteridge 0-10. The rest did not weigh...

AND it was even slower for Towcester and Nene on the cut back of Gayton tip...as John Balhatchett won with 0-4 and Mick Goodridge had 0-2-4. The rest didn't get a bite between them.

FIXTURES: Jan 29 Newport pits AT pike match 07896 782715.