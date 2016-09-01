‘River man’ Dave wins on Furzton

He may be best known as a river man – but Dave Tebbutt racked-up a cracking 92lb in Monday’s Furzton Festival to win the Frank Swan memorial open.

Pegged off the end of an island, he feeder-fished his way to 30lb or more of bream and 60lb or so of carp in a normally non-angling area specially opened for the ‘Festival by the Parks Trust.

Phil Wintle followed up with 52-3 as Ray Baker had 41-6 and Maurice Williams 40-10.

Saturday’s ‘float only’ had fallen to Phil Bardell with 36lb of carp and bream (another ‘island’ swim) with Damian Green on 28-7 and Steve Chilton 28lb.

Ray Baker had got his Furzton Fest off to a good start, winning the midweek Ken Ball memorial vets open with 45-2, followed by Alan Ford (next peg) with 32-6 as Geoff Ringer included an 18lb carp in his 28-6.

Between them the matches – all but the Vets’ organised and heavily-backed by GoneFishin and its staff – have raised close to £1,000 for WIllen Hospice. But there are still some promised donations and the carp match and the Ladies’ to come. Great stuff for a great cause!

>> Boddington’s carp were on feed for Towcester as James Harris won with 123lb, well clear of Les Goodridge 110lb and Kevin Nightingale 100lb.

>> Osprey were in form on Lakeside during their two-day bank holiday fest, despite Saturday’s thunderstorm hailing down ‘ice pellets’ the size of marbles for more than 20 minutes!

Neil Fenner had 101lb with Peter Good on 100-8 and Ed Blaine 97lb. Then, next day, Blaine topped with 214lb as Ian Warby had 98lb and Malcolm Wilson 86lb.

>> Kempston Ouse open: James Drakulac 22lb of maggot-roach, Pete Hawley 12-15, Kevin Osborne 8-14.

>> Calvert, Claydon Lake: John Weatherall 3-6, Dave Ridgeway 2-12, Dave Lewis 2-10.

>> Olney, Rogers Memorial Ouse junior match: Freya Prince 2-14-8, Dylan Bull 2-12, Pippa Brown 2-4-8.

>> A group of Newport members have been putting in a heap of work on the river around their pits of late – clearing, among other things, years of accumulated debris. Well done those lads.

>> FIXTURES: Sat (3rd) MK individual league round Mill Road cut 01234 713144; also, MKAA junior session Tear Drop 2, 01908 320007; Sun (4th) Bedford Hospital Cup Ouse open, 01234 741942.

Sep 18 Olney’s Citizen Ouse Cup Ouse – up to £1,000 (£500 guaranteed) in prizes and only 60 tickets! – 01234 240061.

Furzton Fest: Sep 10, Ladies, Tear Drop 2, 01908 320007; Sep 23-25 carp open, 01908 313158.

Sep 24 British canal-pairs champs heat Peartree Bridge, 01159 061301 or www.anglingtrust.net