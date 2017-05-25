Sunshine brings carp out to play

First the rains came down in sheets – then the sun came out – and the carp came on feed with a bang!

And that sunshine added a real multi-coloured sheen to Paul Andrews 23-12 Bradwell Lake koi – a stunning fish putting more than three pounds on MKAA's previous 'exotic' record and which is sure to generate a lot of 'carpie' interest.

Dave Luxford

He also had an 18-10 common in the same session.

Saturday saw Dave Luxford with a fish almost twice the size of Paul's, as he bagged a pristine 35lb Willen common.

James Ashby was on a high of his own, with a 27lb PB Furzton common. Ian Bardell was chuffed, too, landing a 24-2 common – his first-ever carp from Newport's Big Pit. Bream to 9lb have been 'irritating' carpers on the same water.

At Tear Drops Tony Lawrence was probably cursing as he cleaned bream-slime off his net...and then cheered up no-end as his other rod went round for his first-ever tench. Happy lad.

Gayhurst syndicate pond yielded a brace of 2lb plus crucians to Frank Lewis, reporting through GoneFishin.

A night on Furzton with his dad saw young Kane Thompson net a 17-10 common, a roach over the pound, and a bream.

And a lure outing on a reservoir gave Fishing Republic staffer James Aris a 3-5 perch.

HOT-rod Michael Buchwalder is through to September's £12,000 Feedermaster individual league final after qualifying with a 46-12 section-win at Ferry Meadows. Pete Patton just missed out on qualification despite being third overall.

MKAA spring canal league third round, Bowlers Bridge: Phil Brawn (Wooton Wizards) 7-4, Paul Chapman (End Pegs) 7-14, Paul Abbott (Lakes Lane Lads) 7-12. Top teams on day, End Pegs ahead of Maver MK. League top three, Black Horse Black 50 points, End Pegs 63, Lakes Lane 76.

TOVE Valley, Lakeside: Kev Elliott 87-14, Graham Martin 84-12, Bryn Wignall 75-6.

TOWCESTER Vets, Barby Banks: George Cooke 52-4, Les Goodridge 48-8, George Mynard 30-8.

MK Vets, St James's, Brackley: Steve Chilton 28-8, Les Smith 26-12, Tony Richardson 16-7.

DATS' evening series opener, Navvi canal: Lee Jones and Rob Gibson, both end pegs, 15lb and 11-3 (skimmers and bream), John Hewison 2-7.

LINFORD, Giffard Park canal: Pete Whately 8lb, Roy Hefferon 7-12, Mick Hefferon 4-12.

FIXTURES: Saturday, MKAA Individual League opener, Bradwell Lake; June 4, final round MKAA canal spring league, Pattison Lane.