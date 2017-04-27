Who says canal matches are dead?

Canal matches are dead – so some say. But, for the second time in a row, MKAA's Grand Union spring league is one of the biggest on the local calendar!

Sunday's Boatyard to Mill Road opener pulled in 56 competitors (14 teams of four) and despite the post-Easter boat traffic and prowling zander, saw skimmers providing decent weights.

All that is in stark contrast to the local river-match scene which, typically winter-based, appears to be dying.

Drennan Oxford's Ian Young had top weight at 9-6, Black Horse Red's Ade Stokes 9-5, Browning Central's Mick Hodgetts 7-13 and Hotrods' Richard Durrance 7-12.

Top teams on the day: 'Horse Black 15, Browning Northants lack 22, Browning Central and Lakes Lane Lads both 25.

ON local lakes tiny Tear Drops saw Paul Ridgway almost double his PB with a 32-10 common...while Paul Weeks had a 20-8. Dovecote produced a 4lb crucian and two guys joining the syndicate 'just' for bream...had several including specimens of 15-8 and 11-8.

On Linford Gary Maton had 20 slabs to 9-2 in daylight AND six tench to 6-7. On Bradwell Steve Osgood had 18 bream to 9-4, Pete Crouch seven to 10-8 and bailiff Pete Seidler a well-deserved new PB of 8-3.

Furzton saw Dominik Rega with a 25lb common, Ryan Huish fish to 23-6, Gary Darker carp to 19-4 and Chris Denton at least eight to 19-4.

ON the down-side probably barely human scumbags have started polluting Furzton's C section bushes again, coinciding with 'warmer' weather and party groups descending bank-side with some casual anglers...

Please help MKAA's bailiffs trace the culprits. If they keep it up day ticket facilities will likely be withdrawn by the Parks Trust, then night fishing and – if the nuisance isn't stopped – angling all together. It's in YOUR hands.

EA enforcers rangers' city waters weekend tour saw more than 50 anglers checked and only five found without rod licences...none of the latter MKAA members.

TOVEVALLEY open, Lakeside: Paul Barnes 91lb, Dave Gibbins 49lb, Terry Davis 43lb.

MK Vets, Bradwell Lake: one bream each for the top three, Dick Peerless 8-10, Bob Gale 8-8 and Steve Chilton 7-4.

LINFORD, canal: Ron Dorrill 4-8, Nick Barker 4-2, John Hough 3-8.

TOWCESTER Vets, Flecknoe: John Balhatchett 42-12, Grenville Reid 32-10, Brian Aycliffe 29-12.

The funeral for former MKAA assistant head bailiff Richard Freeman (obituary, last week's column) has been arranged for Friday May 5 – 4.15pm – at Crownhill's Oak Chapel. All who knew the man, a real gent, are welcome.