Alfie stars as MK take fourth in Nottingham

The young MMKAC athletes had to settle for fourth place in the Premier Youth Development Track & Field league match in Nottingham.

Star of the day for the under 20men was Alfie Yabsley who front run the 800m in win in a PB of 1.58.1, then a similar victory in the 2000m steeplechase(6.31.7) as well as 3rd in the 400m hurdles and running the fastest leg(52.0) for the 4 X 400m relay team.

In the 3000m races George Wheeler took 2nd in the A” with brother Charles winning the “B” as well as the “B” steeplechase. In the field Robert Lewis high jumped 1.80m for 3rd and won the “B” triple jump. James Mottram placed 3rd in both long and triple jump.

In the under 17 men’s throwing events , James Ericsson-Nicholls set a PB in the hammer(46.94m) for 2nd place whilst James Palmer threw the javelin 42.12m for 2nd and the shot 8.87m for 3rd and won the “B” discus(20.89m). Sam Featherstone high jumped 1.75m for 2nd and took the same position in the “B” long jump with 5.40m. In the sprints PB’s came from 3rd places by David Boakye(100m/11.2) and Ethan Wiltshire(200m/22.7).

Abigail Fitton won the under 17 women’s 300m with a time of 41.1, 4th fastest in the club rankings. In the field Jasmine Trapnell was just short of her hammer PB throwing 45m70 for 3rd place and then placed 2nd in the discus(23.30m). Holly Jamieson placed 2nd in the 1500m steeplechase clocking 5.43.4. In the triple jump Tamzin Hill leapt 9.78m for 3rd “A” and Iris-Mae Morse won the “B”(9.73m). Hannah Weatherley placed 2nd in the 300m hurdles(52.8) and 4th in the 80mhurdles.

Finally in the under 20 women’s events a double came in the1500m steeplechase from Emma Mears who ran close to her club record with a winning time of 5.24.8 and Natalie Nurse first “B”(6.09.2). Sophie Botham worked hard with 2nd in the 800m and 4th in the 1500m as well competing in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Defending championships Rugby & Northampton were comfortable winners scoring 691pts but there was only 50pts between second and MK in fourth.