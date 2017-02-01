Bromilow stars once again for MMKAC

A team of 24 athletes represented MMKAC in the annual South of England Cross-country Championships held at the iconic course around Parliament Hill Fields, Hampstead, north London.

Lara Bromilow put in the best individual performance, 22nd in the 8km ladies race, just two places down on her best at these Championships. Natasha Baker placed 149th, Di Baldwin 2272nd and Debra Brent 315th from the field of almost 600 with the team closing in 30th(they were 11th last year). The u17 ladies were one short for a team as Enya Deysel led them around their 5km course finishing 66th with Libby-Herdman Smith(135) and Rosie Merrin(150). Barbara De Koning had a close duel in the under 15girls 4km race closing 35th and 41st respectively from a field of almost 300. A similar number contested the under 13girls race of 3km with Charlotte Underwood 62nd and Chloe Munro 108th

The 1000 strong men’s race was over 15km and MMKAC just had the minimum of six to make a team. An excellent performance from Graham Jones again, 126th, and 14th best all-time for the club. The versatile Steve Herring was second home(370th) with Peter Adams making his debut finishing in the top half of the field (454th). Jeremy Vick placed 521st. Mark Palser 525th and Paul Mason (871st), well into his 60’s completed the team that finished 48th.

The only other age group to complete a team were the under 13 boys (3km) with Aidan Murphy (110th), Harry Rose (131st), Jack Rose (194th) and Ben Green (222nd) closing in 29th. In the under 17 men’s race over 6km James Minter (79th) got the better of Ewan Forsythe (87th) for the first time this winter and finally Finlay Gibbs was the sole under 15 boy for MK, finishing 93rd from a field of 300.

London Indoor Games

There were 10 Mk athletes competing indoors in the annual London Indoor Games at the Lee Valley Centre. Three of their five sprinters set 60m PB’s – Tyrell Dankwa (7.38), Laurent Stephens (7.79) and Rachel Oderinde (8.03). Maxwell Brown recorded 6.98 and Ebony Carr 7.74. Over 200m Tyrell ran 24.27 and Ebony 25.16 whilst George Glinski set a 400m indoor PB of 53.72. Anna Kofoed-Gregory clocked 2.32.64 in the 800m

The jumping events produced some excellent results. Laura Zialor high jumped 1m65 and produced a long jump of 5m28 which moves her up to no 2 in the club u20 rankings. Molly Adams jumped 5m23 to come at no 3. Finally there was an impressive triple jump from Chuko Cribb with 14m60.