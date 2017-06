Sprinter Ebony Carr’s sensational form on the track has been rewarded with a call up to the Great Britain under 20 team to compete in Germany this weekend.

Carr will be running in the 100m at the Mannheim International. Her call-up has been coming too, after excellent performances so far this season, including two podium places in the South of England Championships – gold/200m and bronze/100m and

then, the following week, bronze in the England AA Championships 100m final.