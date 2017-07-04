Carr's on form on her GB debut

There’s no stopping Ebony Carr at the moment as she not only won on her GB debut, but also set a new personal best.

The 100m sprinter won the Junior International in Germany in a time of 11.70s, and won the 4x100m too.

Maxwell Brown clocked the fifth fastest time for an MMKAC athlete in the 100m at the World Championship trials. His time of 10.68s was good enough for third in his heat.

Joey Duck also returned in MK colours, coming fourth in the 200m in 24.12s.

Three MMKAC athletes missed out on new PBs at the WC trials.Kayleigh Presswell threw the hammer 57.78m for fifth place, Rachel Gibbens pole vaulted 4.85m for ninth and Laura Zialor was 10th in the triple jump with 12.06m.